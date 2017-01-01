duracell macleans
EN FR

Live Coverage of the Explorer150 Drone

Previously Recorded

explorer150--tertiary--video

The Explorer150 Drone Route

  • legend__route Explorer150 Drone Route
  • legend__story Maclean's Story

Explorer150 is going where no drone has gone before. An unprecedented journey covering more than 11,000km of Canada’s terrain travelling from the most westerly community of Beavercreek, Yukon to the most eastern tip of Canada in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Learn More

Daily Footage

Maclean's People & Places Powered By Duracell

PEOPLE & PLACESPOWERED BY

We've travelled to all 13 provinces and territories across Canada to document the untold stories of everyday Canadian heroes. Join us on a journey to meet some of this country's most colourful characters in some very remote places. It's Canada like you've never seen it before.

  1. YT Yukon's Disappearing Lodges

    Whitehorse

    Watch

Upcoming Stories

  1. BC Sally's Warm Welcome

    Port Alberni

    Coming Soon

  2. NT Life North of 60°

    Yellowknife

    Coming Soon

  3. AB Crew 49

    Niksu

    Coming Soon

  4. SK Clog Community Building

    Gravelbourg

    Coming Soon

  5. MB Into the Deep

    Churchill

    Coming Soon

  6. ON Trailblazers

    Thunder Bay

    Coming Soon

  7. NU Lost & Found

    Gjoa Haven

    Coming Soon

  8. QC The Grand Gathering

    Sainte-Flavie

    Coming Soon

  9. NB Attention to Detail

    Quispamsis

    Coming Soon

  10. PE Mrs. Lighthouse

    West Point

    Coming Soon

  11. NS Out of the Limelight

    North Sydney

    Coming Soon

  12. NL Historical Ties

    St. John's

    Coming Soon